NWC Member, Police Officer Jailed 6 Years For Fatally Assaulting Suspect

7 minutes agoThu, 19 Sep 2024 14:16:09 GMT
NWC Member, Police Officer Jailed 6 Years For Fatally Assaulting Suspect

Promise Nzima, a member of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee (NWC) at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zhombe, and his accomplice, Innocent Matongo, a duly attested member of the ZRP, were arraigned before the High Court in Gokwe on charges of culpable homicide.

On December 22, 2023, Nzima arrested the now-deceased person on assault charges and escorted him to ZRP Mkobogwe Base, where he assaulted him with a knobkerrie.

At 1 AM, Matongo arrived and further assaulted the handcuffed individual using a switch, knobkerrie, and open hands.

As a result of the assault, the victim sustained swollen legs, head scars, and a swollen left eye. He was referred to the hospital, where he died on December 30, 2023.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was brain injury, brain contusion, and severe head trauma.

Both Nzima and Matongo were convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment each, with two years suspended.

More: Pindula News

