NWC Member, Police Officer Jailed 6 Years For Fatally Assaulting Suspect

7 minutes ago Thu, 19 Sep 2024 14:16:09 GMT

Promise Nzima, a member of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee (NWC) at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zhombe, and his accomplice, Innocent Matongo, a duly attested member of the ZRP, were arraigned before the High Court in Gokwe on charges of culpable homicide.

On December 22, 2023, Nzima arrested the now-deceased person on assault charges and escorted him to ZRP Mkobogwe Base, where he assaulted him with a knobkerrie.

At 1 AM, Matongo arrived and further assaulted the handcuffed individual using a switch, knobkerrie, and open hands.

