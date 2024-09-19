NWC Member, Police Officer Jailed 6 Years For Fatally Assaulting Suspect
Promise Nzima, a member of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee (NWC) at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zhombe, and his accomplice, Innocent Matongo, a duly attested member of the ZRP, were arraigned before the High Court in Gokwe on charges of culpable homicide.
On December 22, 2023, Nzima arrested the now-deceased person on assault charges and escorted him to ZRP Mkobogwe Base, where he assaulted him with a knobkerrie.
At 1 AM, Matongo arrived and further assaulted the handcuffed individual using a switch, knobkerrie, and open hands.
As a result of the assault, the victim sustained swollen legs, head scars, and a swollen left eye. He was referred to the hospital, where he died on December 30, 2023.
A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was brain injury, brain contusion, and severe head trauma.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
Both Nzima and Matongo were convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment each, with two years suspended.
More: Pindula News