Son Of ZANU PF MP Arrested For Pointing Gun At Off-Duty SAS Soldier

Diaz Matangira, 30, son of Remigious Toendepi Matangira, the MP for Bindura South (ZANU PF), was arrested on Monday after allegedly pointing a firearm at an off-duty soldier during a road rage incident in Harare.

As reported by ZimLive, the incident occurred around 11 AM on Nemakonde Way (formerly Lomagundi Road).

Matangira, driving his father’s grey Ford Ranger Raptor, was reportedly speeding when he encountered a slow-moving Toyota Vitz driven by Arnold Musengi, a soldier from the Special Air Services (SAS) based at Inkomo Barracks.

