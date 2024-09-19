US Ambassador Pamela Tremont Responds To Fears Of Condom Crisis In Zimbabwe
United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont has sought to reassure the public regarding concerns over a potential condom crisis in the country, following the announcement that the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will end its 20 years of funding.
Gertrude Ncube, the HIV Prevention Coordinator at the Ministry of Health and Childcare, recently said that funding for the purchase of “maDeMbare” condoms will cease in 2026, attributing this decision to donor fatigue. Said Ncube:
As we are here gathered as government, civil society and partners, let us know that our condom funding is at stake and PEPFAR has already told us that from 2026, there won’t be any condoms funded by them.Feedback
We need as a country to look at how best we mobilise even domestic funding actually to fund condoms.
“Madembare” refers to a type of condom distributed for free, particularly in areas with high sexual activity, to help prevent HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
These condoms are known for their strong, often unpleasant smell, which has led to some users rejecting them.
With PEPFAR accounting for 77% of all condom funding in Zimbabwe, its withdrawal could have a detrimental effect on efforts to combat the spread of STIs in the country.
However, during a recent press event at the US Embassy’s postponed Independence celebrations, Ambassador Tremont assured journalists that discussions are underway with their partners to ensure the continuation of their programmes. Said Tremont (via NewZimbabwe.com):
PEPFAR is not exiting in the foreseeable future. It was an emergency response so we are looking to our PEPFAR partners to start looking at the sustainability of the programme.
Pindula News
