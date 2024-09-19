Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Ex-RBZ Governor Gideon Gono
A magistrate has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono after he failed to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday for a fraud case.
Gono had accused a married couple, Clark Clever Makoni (40) and Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni (37), of fraudulently changing the directorship of Valley Lodge from him and misappropriating ZWL$137,736,500 in 2017.
As reported by NewZimbabwe.com, the case began last week, and Gono was expected to attend the court session but was absent without explanation.
The Makonis are currently appearing before Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje, charged with fraud under Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. In their defence, they claim they are being targeted by Gono and others wielding political influence. Reads the statement:
The Accused person further asserts that these are clearly malicious, frivolous and vexatious allegations being peddled by the complainant in connivance with those who occupy certain positions of influence within the law enforcement agencies or other government-linked institutions who maliciously caused their arrest without any shred of evidence to justify their arrest and/or prosecution.
George Mashonganyika, who is representing Gono’s company, Galwex Investments (Pvt) Ltd, as the special projects executive, received the warrant on his behalf.
More: Pindula News