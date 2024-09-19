Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Ex-RBZ Governor Gideon Gono

7 minutes ago Thu, 19 Sep 2024 06:33:48 GMT

A magistrate has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono after he failed to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday for a fraud case.

Gono had accused a married couple, Clark Clever Makoni (40) and Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni (37), of fraudulently changing the directorship of Valley Lodge from him and misappropriating ZWL$137,736,500 in 2017.

As reported by NewZimbabwe.com, the case began last week, and Gono was expected to attend the court session but was absent without explanation.

Feedback