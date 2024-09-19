Water Distribution System, CCTV, And Turnstiles Installation At National Sports Stadium Remain Incomplete
Significant progress has been made on the National Sports Stadium refurbishment to meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards for hosting international matches but a lot of work still needs to be done as the water reticulation works, CCTV, turnstiles, and bucket seats are yet to be fully installed., according to government officials.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere reported during Tuesday’s post-Cabinet briefing that Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry provided an update on various projects under her ministry’s supervision, including the stadium renovations. Said Muswere:
Refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium in Harare metropolitan province is progressing well, with completion of stadium water reticulation works being 65 percent complete.Feedback
Closed-circuit television (CCTV), turnstiles, and venue operations control is 50 percent complete, and bucket seat installation is 35 percent complete.
The dilapidated state of the National Sports Stadium has forced Zimbabwe’s national teams, including the Warriors and CAF inter-club representatives, to play their home matches abroad.
Dynamos, Zimbabwe’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, are currently using stadiums in Botswana for their home games.
The Warriors, meanwhile, hosted their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon in Kampala, Uganda.
