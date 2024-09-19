Water Distribution System, CCTV, And Turnstiles Installation At National Sports Stadium Remain Incomplete

5 minutes ago Thu, 19 Sep 2024 14:18:09 GMT

Significant progress has been made on the National Sports Stadium refurbishment to meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards for hosting international matches but a lot of work still needs to be done as the water reticulation works, CCTV, turnstiles, and bucket seats are yet to be fully installed., according to government officials.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere reported during Tuesday’s post-Cabinet briefing that Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry provided an update on various projects under her ministry’s supervision, including the stadium renovations. Said Muswere: