Zimbabwe Records 553 Dog Bite Cases In A Single Week

In terms of malaria, there were 400 new cases and one death reported during the same week. Among these cases, 67 involved children under five years of age.

The provinces with the highest malaria cases were Mashonaland Central, reporting 168 cases, and Mashonaland East with 90. The cumulative figures for malaria now stand at 34,566 cases and 76 deaths.

The report also highlighted 7,933 cases of common diarrhoea, which resulted in 10 deaths. The fatalities were recorded at various hospitals: two at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and one at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, along with two each at UBH and Mpilo in Bulawayo, and two in Chiredzi, Masvingo Province.

Notably, 4,235 of the reported diarrhoea cases were among children under five years old. The provinces with the highest incidence of common diarrhoea were Mashonaland West, reporting 1,230 cases, and Manicaland with 1,172. The cumulative total for common diarrhoea cases has reached 249,119, with 127 deaths.

Lastly, the report indicated that there were no suspected cases of typhoid or related deaths this week, keeping the cumulative figure for suspected typhoid cases at 216, with no reported fatalities.

