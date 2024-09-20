532,000 Students At Risk Of Missing ZIMSEC Exams Due To Unpaid BEAM Fees

6 minutes ago Fri, 20 Sep 2024 12:52:58 GMT

More than 532,000 students risk missing out on their Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examinations this year after the government failed to pay their fees under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM).

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, 19 September, Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said the government’s debt to ZIMSEC, accrued in respect of 2023 and 2024, has ballooned to US$6.4 million.

He said ZIMSEC was threatening to bar BEAM beneficiaries from sitting for the crucial examinations this year. Said Moyo:

Feedback