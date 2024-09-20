Kwekwe Man Cuts Off Manhood, Eats It While Calling Out 10-year-old Girl's Name

This memo serves to inform and put on record circumstances surrounding an incident of a man who seriously injured himself which occurred (in) Masasa, Kwekwe.

It further states that on Saturday at around 8 PM, Phiri exhibited signs of insanity and then took a knife and cut himself on both hands.

It is alleged that when he started bleeding profusely, Saungweme tried to help him, but she failed because he became violent. Read the memo:

He went on to completely cut off his (manhood) and wrapped it with bread then went on to eat it.

As he was cutting himself, Phiri allegedly called out the name of the informant’s 10-year-old granddaughter, Trinity (not her real name), referring to her as his wife.

Saungweme then phoned the police, who arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Kwekwe General Hospital for medical assistance.

Even while in his hospital bed, Phiri continued to call out for Trinity.

According to the memo, four days later, Constable Dlodlo from the Victim Friendly Unit called the informant and his granddaughter Trinity to the station for interviews, following up on the victim’s statements.

During the interviews, Trinity revealed that Phiri had previously raped her.

She was then taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, Phiri has been transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital after his condition was assessed as serious.

