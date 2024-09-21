ZANU PF Cuts Delegate Numbers For Conference
ZANU PF has resolved to reduce the number of delegates attending the 21st Annual National People’s Conference, scheduled to take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27.
The announcement was made by the party’s National Chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, following her address at the third meeting of the National Coordinating Committee, held at the party headquarters in Harare on Friday, September 20.
Muchinguri-Kashiri said that this year’s delegate count would be significantly lower than in previous conferences. Said Muchinguri-Kashiri (via The Herald):
We are happy to report that already, our agenda and programmes for the conference are already in place. We have already agreed on the delegates that will be attending.
It’s not everyone who will attend. It will be the Politburo members, Central Committee members, National Consultative Assembly members, provincial executive members and district co-ordinating committees and that also applies to organs of the party.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
We avoided bringing all the lower engines of the party as we used to do in the past because we also learnt best practices from other countries such as China.
They don’t bring a lot of people to a conference. We have also adopted that so the numbers will be quite small and even the inputs and resolutions that will come out of the conference will be rich because of the numbers.
Delegates will debate, argue and do critical thinking.
The conference will be held under the theme: “Industrialise, modernise towards Vision 2030.”
During the conference, several key ministers will present comprehensive reports on their respective sectors.
Mthuli Ncube, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, will provide an in-depth analysis of the current economic landscape.
Winston Chitando, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, is set to deliver a report on the state of the mining industry.
Anxious Masuka, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, will present a detailed overview of the agricultural sector.
More: Pindula News