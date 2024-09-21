ZANU PF Cuts Delegate Numbers For Conference

We are happy to report that already, our agenda and programmes for the conference are already in place. We have already agreed on the delegates that will be attending.

It’s not everyone who will attend. It will be the Politburo members, Central Committee members, National Consultative Assembly members, provincial executive members and district co-ordinating committees and that also applies to organs of the party.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

We avoided bringing all the lower engines of the party as we used to do in the past because we also learnt best practices from other countries such as China.

They don’t bring a lot of people to a conference. We have also adopted that so the numbers will be quite small and even the inputs and resolutions that will come out of the conference will be rich because of the numbers.

Delegates will debate, argue and do critical thinking.