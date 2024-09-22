CBZ Holdings Embarks On Restructuring Exercise

This move is part of our broader efforts to strengthen our market position and ensure long-term sustainability in our dynamic market.

The first phase of the process is at the executive level, resulting in the departure of thirteen (13) senior executives.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

The executives will go on garden leave starting 1

October 2024, with mutual termination of their contracts expected by 31 December 2024.

CBZ Holdings remains fully committed to fulfilling its obligations and delivering the high-quality service our customers have come to expect.

By streamlining our operations, managing costs effectively, and sharpening our strategic focus, we are better positioned to serve our clients and stakeholders more efficiently.

We are committed to continually improving our business processes and adapting to the changing needs of the market to ensure continued growth and success.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment