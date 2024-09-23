Judgment Reserved In Case To Compel Zimbabwe To Ratify Anti-Torture Convention

8 minutes ago Mon, 23 Sep 2024 13:09:29 GMT

High Court Judge Justice Gladys Mhuri on Monday, 23 September reserved judgment after hearing and presiding over Obey Shava’s application seeking to compel the government to ratify the Convention Against Torture and to criminalise the practice of torture in Zimbabwe.

In an application filed at the Harare High Court on December 12, 2023, human rights lawyer Shava, represented by Tendai Biti of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, is seeking to compel President Mnangagwa, along with other officials, to ratify the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. This convention was adopted by the United Nations in 1984 and came into effect in 1987.

Shava, a torture victim himself, argues that torture, enforced disappearances, and violence are widespread in Zimbabwe, necessitating the government’s accession to the convention.

