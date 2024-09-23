Man Assaulted And Robbed Of US$18 000 After Offering Lift To Armed Robbers
A man in Harare was reportedly robbed of over US$18,000 by two unidentified male suspects to whom he had offered a lift on Friday.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the victim had just collected the cash from a company branch when he agreed to give the two men a ride.
During the journey, the suspects brandished a pistol and a knife, assaulted the victim, and stole the cash. They then fled the scene in an unregistered blue Honda Fit vehicle. Police said:
Police in Warren Park are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 20/09/24 at around 1635 hours. Two unidentified male suspects, who were armed with a pistol and a knife, attacked the victim who was driving a Green Toyota Corolla vehicle registration number ACD 3957 along Lytton Road, Harare towards the CBD, before stealing US$18 400.00 cash. The victim was coming from a company’s branch where he had gone to collect the cash on behalf of the company when he offered transport to the two suspects. The suspects fled from the scene using an unregistered Blue Honda Fit vehicle.
On Sunday, police issued an appeal for any information that could help arrest the suspects, who remain at large.
