Man Assaulted And Robbed Of US$18 000 After Offering Lift To Armed Robbers

27 minutes ago Mon, 23 Sep 2024 06:21:43 GMT

A man in Harare was reportedly robbed of over US$18,000 by two unidentified male suspects to whom he had offered a lift on Friday.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the victim had just collected the cash from a company branch when he agreed to give the two men a ride.

During the journey, the suspects brandished a pistol and a knife, assaulted the victim, and stole the cash. They then fled the scene in an unregistered blue Honda Fit vehicle. Police said:

