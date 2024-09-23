Namibian Drug Trafficker Who Swallowed Bullets Of Suspected Drugs Arrested In South Africa

9 minutes ago Mon, 23 Sep 2024 08:20:58 GMT

A 30-year-old Namibian woman has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, marking the tenth drug mule apprehended at this location in the past two months.

Police in South Africa on Sunday said that officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs, and immigration had been acting on intelligence regarding a drug mule arriving from São Paulo at approximately 07:25 AM.

The team intercepted her as she passed through immigration and promptly arrested her. She was then taken to a local hospital, where a medical X-ray revealed foreign objects in her stomach.

