Namibian Drug Trafficker Who Swallowed Bullets Of Suspected Drugs Arrested In South Africa
A 30-year-old Namibian woman has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, marking the tenth drug mule apprehended at this location in the past two months.
Police in South Africa on Sunday said that officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs, and immigration had been acting on intelligence regarding a drug mule arriving from São Paulo at approximately 07:25 AM.
The team intercepted her as she passed through immigration and promptly arrested her. She was then taken to a local hospital, where a medical X-ray revealed foreign objects in her stomach.
SAPS said the process of extracting the suspected drugs was ongoing, and the woman had already expelled more than 60 packets of suspected cocaine. She remained under police guard as the investigation continued.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
The total value of the drugs is not yet known, as it could take some time to release all suspected substances from her body.
General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of SAPS, commended the multidisciplinary team for their vigilance and ongoing efforts to combat criminal activity at OR Tambo International Airport. Said Gen Fannie Masemola:
Our men and women in blue are hard at work intercepting hardened criminals. South Africa is not a playground for criminals and transnational organised crime. We are squeezing the space for criminals and leaving nothing to chance.
More: Pindula News