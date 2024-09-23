Sugar Tax Raises US$18 Million In 2024

9 minutes ago Mon, 23 Sep 2024 12:54:49 GMT

The government has collected approximately US$18 million from the sugar tax since the beginning of the year, according to Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube.

This controversial sugar tax was introduced to raise funds towards the procurement of cancer treatment equipment and accessories.

Announced in the 2024 National Budget late last year, the tax came into effect at the start of the year as part of measures to reduce the consumption of high-sugar beverages.

