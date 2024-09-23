Zimpricecheck Founder Wins US$13 000 Entrepreneurs Challenge Seed Funding

It aims to empower young entrepreneurs by equipping them with the skills needed to turn innovative ideas into successful ventures. This year’s event attracted 646 entries.

Among the 12 finalists, Tsepo Manganda’s Pured Agro Processors was recognized as the top performer in emerging industries, while Dzvoma’s Zimpricecheck won in the innovative technology section.

Tafadzwa Nengare of Nengare Incorporated was awarded the top performer in the creative industry section, and Innocent Chigiya’s Crystal Cred received the sustainability award. Tafadzwa Zhawari’s Charis Nutrition Consultancy was named the incubatee of the year.

Each top performer received US$6,500 in seed funding, while all 12 finalists were awarded US$1,500 each.

Speaking at the finale, Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, David Mnangagwa, emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship in shaping Zimbabwe’s economy. Said Mnangagwa:

I’ve seen how entrepreneurship is transforming our landscape. Zimbabwe holds immense potential, and initiatives like the Value Creation Challenge are key to harnessing innovation for community and economic solutions. VCC is in line with the National Development Agenda and financial inclusion, youth empowerment and job creation are all at the core of the Government vision for Zimbabwe’s future as outlined in Vision 2030. The ministry’s contribution to the ecosystem is in the form of the National Venture Capital Company (NVCC) formed in 2021, whose aim is to assist SMEs and high-potential startups ensure funding and strategic partnerships. t is our desire to collaborate with private sector players who have knowledge and expertise in this domain and development partners through platforms such as the VCC as we foster an enabling environment for innovators to thrive.

Peter Vowles, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe said:

Zimbabwe aims to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030, while Britain seeks to become the fastest-growing economy in the G7 by 2029. Both nations recognize that entrepreneurship is key to growth through investment in creative ideas, business development, and job creation. Supporting Zimbabwe’s economic growth is important to us. Remember, you cannot function in isolation. The British Embassy is here to help you forge those vital connections.

Other finalists who presented their innovative ideas included African Fruit Company, Capital Kreatives, Honeyscoop, Kitchen Gardens by Joy, KumbaCare, Robust 365, and Ruby’s Touch Designs.

