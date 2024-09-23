ZWL$16 Billion Paid To Schools Under BEAM, Says July Moyo

A total of ZWL$11 505 838 386 was disbursed to cover fees for 675 177 primary students. Additionally, ZWL$6 955 480 479 was paid to cover fees for 233 991 secondary students.

These schools were paid for Terms 1 to 3 of 2022 in December 2022. Thus, as of 2022, the Ministry has no outstanding arrears from schools that submitted complete claims documentation.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

Minister Moyo, however, acknowledged the delays in the payment of BEAM arrears for 2023 and 2024, attributing them to financial constraints, adding that the Government remains committed to BEAM.

He also revealed the government’s debt to ZIMSEC, accrued in respect of 2023 and 2024, has ballooned to US$6.4 million.

Moyo said ZIMSEC was threatening to bar BEAM beneficiaries from sitting for the crucial examinations this year.

BEAM is a government program designed to support vulnerable children in accessing basic education.

The programme primarily targets orphans, and children from low-income households who struggle to afford school fees, uniforms, and other related expenses.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment