Government Warns Unregistered Backyard School Owners
The government has issued warned owners of unregistered schools operating in backyards, that they will face prosecution unless they formalise their operations.
In an interview with ZBC News during an event celebrating the private sector’s contributions to the country’s education system held over the weekend, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo said unregistered schools fail to meet required standards, which ultimately prejudices learners. He said:
We have also allowed private players, individuals, corporates, everyone through a public-private partnership to provide the best education in Zimbabwe.Feedback
My message to those who want to introduce private colleges is we want them to regularise their operations, they need to register with the ministry. We are the regulators so they are going to respect the laws of the country.
Those who are not registered should stay away from providing quality, from providing, opening their schools because the law will be applied against those who are operating illegally.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
The event also featured a ceremony recognising and awarding students and teachers who excelled in various fields.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals