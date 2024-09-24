Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeEducation

Government Warns Unregistered Backyard School Owners

4 minutes agoTue, 24 Sep 2024 11:25:58 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Government Warns Unregistered Backyard School Owners

The government has issued warned owners of unregistered schools operating in backyards, that they will face prosecution unless they formalise their operations.

In an interview with ZBC News during an event celebrating the private sector’s contributions to the country’s education system held over the weekend, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo said unregistered schools fail to meet required standards, which ultimately prejudices learners. He said:

We have also allowed private players, individuals, corporates, everyone through a public-private partnership to provide the best education in Zimbabwe.

My message to those who want to introduce private colleges is we want them to regularise their operations, they need to register with the ministry. We are the regulators so they are going to respect the laws of the country.

Those who are not registered should stay away from providing quality, from providing, opening their schools because the law will be applied against those who are operating illegally.

For tech news & updates

Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

The event also featured a ceremony recognising and awarding students and teachers who excelled in various fields.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Backyard Schools

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback