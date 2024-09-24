Harare Municipal Police Officer Injured After Jumping In Front Of Vehicle

32 minutes ago Tue, 24 Sep 2024 13:06:48 GMT

A Harare municipal police officer was struck by a Honda CR-V on Tuesday morning in the central business district while attempting to stop a vehicle evading arrest.

Reports indicate that the officer, who was part of a traffic enforcement team, jumped out to intercept the car, but the driver refused to comply, resulting in the tragic incident.

The City of Harare confirmed that the female officer was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. The council said:

