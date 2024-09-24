Harare Municipal Police Officer Injured After Jumping In Front Of Vehicle
A Harare municipal police officer was struck by a Honda CR-V on Tuesday morning in the central business district while attempting to stop a vehicle evading arrest.
Reports indicate that the officer, who was part of a traffic enforcement team, jumped out to intercept the car, but the driver refused to comply, resulting in the tragic incident.
The City of Harare confirmed that the female officer was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. The council said:
One of our municipal police officers was hit by an errant motorist who was trying to evade arrest today. The officer P/S Rombayi sustained yet to be determined injuries.
She was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where she is admitted and receiving treatment. Motorists are urged to cooperate with municipal police in order to avoid such incidents.
The council added that the motorist involved in the incident has been taken into custody by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
