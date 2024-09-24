Jameson Timba, 64 CCC Activists Denied Bail For The Third Time

6 minutes ago Tue, 24 Sep 2024 08:40:22 GMT

Sixty-five Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, including former party senator Jameson Timba, were denied bail for the third time by the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday.

Magistrate Collet Ncube ruled that there were no changed circumstances justifying the release of the activists, who were arrested on June 16, 2024.

Lawyer Webster Jiti, representing the accused, said that they will appeal the magistrate’s ruling in the High Court. Said Jiti:

