Walter Magaya Considers ZIFA Presidential Bid

7 minutes ago Tue, 24 Sep 2024 10:02:52 GMT

Controversial Harare-based preacher Walter Magaya is open to potentially running for the presidency of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

Magaya, who owns the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Yadah and The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, claimed that both former and current women’s football administrators have encouraged him to take on the leadership role at ZIFA.

On Sunday, during the inaugural Heart Women Soccer League Tournament final, former ZIFA Women Soccer League board member Cecilia Gambe urged Magaya to consider a run for the presidency.

Feedback