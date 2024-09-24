Walter Magaya Considers ZIFA Presidential Bid
Controversial Harare-based preacher Walter Magaya is open to potentially running for the presidency of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).
Magaya, who owns the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Yadah and The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, claimed that both former and current women’s football administrators have encouraged him to take on the leadership role at ZIFA.
On Sunday, during the inaugural Heart Women Soccer League Tournament final, former ZIFA Women Soccer League board member Cecilia Gambe urged Magaya to consider a run for the presidency.
In response, Magaya, who founded and leads Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries, said he would first consult with his family and church before making any decisions. He said:
A group of football administrators requested that I run for ZIFA presidency. I’ll discuss this with my family and church before deciding.
I’ll analyse the situation, considering what changes can be made and how I can contribute. I’ll make a decision within two weeks.
ZIFA has been without a president since November 2021, when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the board led by then-president Felton Kamambo, along with members Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule, Sugar Chagonda, Farai Jere, and Barbra Chikosi.
Currently, ZIFA affairs are being managed by a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, chaired by Lincoln Mutasa.
