ZACC Targets Rural Land Barons

Dethroned Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has issued repeated threats to pursue legal action against those implicated in the illegal land allocations.

Originally set to commence last Tuesday, the investigation was postponed and is now expected to proceed this week.

ZACC communications manager Simiso Mlevu confirmed these developments to the Southern Eye last Tuesday. Said Mlevu:

The programme has been postponed to next week, we will share the exact dates.

The campaign targets illegal land deals in Hwange, Lupane, Bubi, and Umguza. Last week, ZACC’s Mqele Sibanda advised district coordinators about the upcoming probe. Sibanda wrote:

It is crucial that you mobilise all leadership and representatives from government departments such as the Lands and Local Government ministries, EMA (Environmental Management Agency), Police, local authorities, local NGOs, councillors, chiefs, all headmen, and all villagers for the events. The purpose of the campaign is to educate the citizens on what corruption is, discourage people from settling in illegal areas and enlist the effects of corruption in the land sector.

Earlier this year, scores of people were arrested nationwide allegedly for illegally settling on gazetted land without lawful authority.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has been at the forefront in defending the rights of the villagers.

