Zimbabwean Teachers To Train In AI And Robotics In Russia

7 minutes ago Tue, 24 Sep 2024 05:56:48 GMT

The Zimbabwean government plans to send teachers for training in Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and coding in Russia next month.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo announced this initiative during the commissioning of Mbizvo Christian Primary School in Kwekwe last Wednesday.

Moyo said that training will commence in October, with the first group of 25 teachers participating in online courses from a Russian university. Five teachers will travel to Russia for a fully funded week-long program focused on robotics and coding.

