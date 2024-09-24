Zimbabwean Teachers To Train In AI And Robotics In Russia
The Zimbabwean government plans to send teachers for training in Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and coding in Russia next month.
Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerayi Moyo announced this initiative during the commissioning of Mbizvo Christian Primary School in Kwekwe last Wednesday.
Moyo said that training will commence in October, with the first group of 25 teachers participating in online courses from a Russian university. Five teachers will travel to Russia for a fully funded week-long program focused on robotics and coding.
This training initiative aims to equip teachers with the skills to embrace technological advancements, enabling them to effectively impart knowledge to their students in schools. Said Moyo (via The Mirror):
We now have AI, robotics, coding and many other things so from next month teachers will be having training in computers and current technologies and learn how children can come up with innovations through technology.
After we visited Russia, the Russians then brought us laptops four weeks ago and distribution has already started so from October we will be conducting online learning with professors in Russia who will train our teachers. The course is fully funded and government will give them allowances for the trip.
