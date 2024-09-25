CCC MP Happymore Chidziva Arrested For Rape
Glenview North Member of Parliament Happymore Chidziva was arrested on Tuesday and charged with rape, reported ZimLive.
Chidziva, who is married to the aunt of the alleged victim, is accused of showering the 16-year-old with gifts before engaging in sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions.
His arrest followed a request from lawyer Webster Jiti, who represents the teen’s family. Jiti wrote to the police on September 20 seeking an update on the case, which had been initiated earlier in the month.
In a letter addressed to the Police Victim Friendly Unit at Harare Central, Jiti wrote:
Our client is concerned with the delays in the apprehension of the accused person in this matter. Accordingly, we have been instructed to kindly request your good office to apprehend the accused person pending the completion of investigations, as we do hereby.
On Tuesday, Jiti said police had confirmed Chidziva’s arrest. He said:
The ZRP has advised me that they have managed to apprehend Chidziva. The matter will go to court on Wednesday for initial remand.
The Criminal Laws Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Act, 2024, recenty enacted raised the age of sexual consent from 16 to 18.
For context, the age of consent is defined as the minimum age at which an individual is considered legally capable of agreeing to sexual activity.
