CCC MP Happymore Chidziva Arrested For Rape

18 minutes ago Wed, 25 Sep 2024 07:24:58 GMT

Glenview North Member of Parliament Happymore Chidziva was arrested on Tuesday and charged with rape, reported ZimLive.

Chidziva, who is married to the aunt of the alleged victim, is accused of showering the 16-year-old with gifts before engaging in sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions.

His arrest followed a request from lawyer Webster Jiti, who represents the teen’s family. Jiti wrote to the police on September 20 seeking an update on the case, which had been initiated earlier in the month.

