Joseph Guti Ordained As Presiding Bishop Of ZAOGA

During the event, ZAOGA FIF Secretary General Mishael Nyambo said Guti had been accepted by the executive as the ordained Presiding Bishop and entrusted with the mandate to lead the church. Said Nyambo:

So according to the Constitution of the ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries and the guidance rules and policy, it empowers the executive to make such decisions. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q And there is nothing that we do without another appointment and the endorsement of their executive. So we are so glad that Dr Joseph Guti was accepted by the executive to be the presiding bishop ordained and given the mandate to lead the church. And we believe that you continue to unite us because our father before he left home, left us united and we are continuing in that same spirit. The church is at peace.

The appointment of Joseph Guti comes 14 months after the passing of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, who was declared a national hero.

Joseph Guti said ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries has been expanding globally, recently inaugurating a new church in South Korea. He said:

It is a task that I don’t take lightly. But the good news is that we are continuing in the solid footsteps and solid foundation laid by our father, the founding father and president. The visionary of the Ministry laid the strong foundation for ZAOGA Faith in Ministries for 63 years before his departure after he was promoted to glory. So as a church, we have been moving forward in faith, as our name says, in unity, in love, in prayer, in the fear of God. So we are so thankful for the atmosphere of unity that is prevailing in the church. And we have good news that even this year, we have opened a new church in South Korea. So we are talking about the growth and expansion of the church. And I’m not working alone.

Joseph is married to Nyasha M. Guti, who is a powerful teacher of the word of God. She holds a BSC. Degree in Computer Science (U.Z.) and Master of Science in Strategic Management (CUT).

Nyasha also holds a Diploma in Microfinance Management, a Diploma in Biblical Studies and Christian Leadership from AMFCC as well as a Bachelor of Biblical Studies and Christian Leadership Degree.

The practice of children succeeding their fathers in church leadership, often termed hereditary succession, is relatively common worldwide, particularly in Pentecostal and Charismatic churches.

This trend is evident in various denominations and cultures, especially within family-run churches or megachurches.

Proponents of hereditary succession argue that maintaining leadership within the family fosters continuity and stability for the congregation.

They believe that the successor is likely to share the same vision and values as their predecessor, ensuring the church’s mission remains consistent.

Conversely, critics contend that this practice can lead to nepotism, where positions are awarded based on family connections rather than merit.

They also argue that keeping leadership within the family may hinder the introduction of fresh ideas and perspectives that could benefit the church.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment