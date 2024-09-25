Kwekwe Man (23) Rapes 10-Year-Old, Then Cuts Off His Manhood
A 23-year-old man from Kwekwe appeared before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, facing allegations of rape.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused and the complainant are not related. Said the NPA:
Allegations are that some time in September 2024 at around 1500 hours the accused person dragged the 10 year old girl into an unfinished building where he told her that he wanted to have sexual relations with her.Feedback
He allegedly threatened to kill her if she screamed or told anyone. He then removed her clothes before allegedly raping her. The accused person only stopped when he heard a voice calling the complainant’s name.
On the 14th of September 2024 at around 2000 hours the accused person cut off his manhood with a knife whilst screaming that the complainant was his wife.
The matter came to light when the complainant confided in her grandmother about the offence.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) requested that the accused undergo examinations by two doctors under the Mental Health Act, and this application was granted.
The accused is currently remanded from a hospital bed in Gweru, where he is receiving medical attention. He is scheduled to appear before the court again on October 8, 2024.
