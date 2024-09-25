Kwekwe Man (23) Rapes 10-Year-Old, Then Cuts Off His Manhood

He allegedly threatened to kill her if she screamed or told anyone. He then removed her clothes before allegedly raping her. The accused person only stopped when he heard a voice calling the complainant’s name.

On the 14th of September 2024 at around 2000 hours the accused person cut off his manhood with a knife whilst screaming that the complainant was his wife.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

The matter came to light when the complainant confided in her grandmother about the offence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) requested that the accused undergo examinations by two doctors under the Mental Health Act, and this application was granted.

The accused is currently remanded from a hospital bed in Gweru, where he is receiving medical attention. He is scheduled to appear before the court again on October 8, 2024.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment