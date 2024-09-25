Marondera Couple Arrested For Murder Of Six-Month-Old Child

5 minutes ago Wed, 25 Sep 2024 06:23:28 GMT

Police in Mahusekwa have arrested a couple, Colleen Munemo (30) and Shepherd Mugava (29), in connection with the murder of their six-month-old child, Earth Mugava.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that the incident occurred at Landos Business Centre in Chihota, Marondera, on September 19, 2024, where the child reportedly died after being thrown to the ground during a fight.

Following the incident, the couple reported to the police that the child had fallen from the bed. Police said:

