Marondera Couple Arrested For Murder Of Six-Month-Old Child
Police in Mahusekwa have arrested a couple, Colleen Munemo (30) and Shepherd Mugava (29), in connection with the murder of their six-month-old child, Earth Mugava.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that the incident occurred at Landos Business Centre in Chihota, Marondera, on September 19, 2024, where the child reportedly died after being thrown to the ground during a fight.
Following the incident, the couple reported to the police that the child had fallen from the bed. Police said:
Police in Mahusekwa have arrested a couple, Colleen Munemo (30) and Shepherd Mugava (29) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Landos Business Centre, Chihota, Marondera where their child, Earth Mugava (6 months) died after being thrown on the ground during a fight on 19/09/24. The duo went on to make a false report to the Police alleging that the child fell from the bed.
In an unrelated case, police in Rushinga are investigating a murder that occurred on September 22, 2024, at Manyozo Village, Rusambo.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
The victim, Grace Mureza (28), was found dead with her head severed. Police are seeking her husband, David Meja, in connection with the case.
More: Pindula News