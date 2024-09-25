Mugabe Was Better Than Mnangagwa - Welshman Ncube

Speaking at victory celebrations for Tsholotsho Ward 1 (Gxoboholo) councillor Witness Khumalo, who was elected in August 2023, Ncube accused Mnangagwa’s government of being blatantly and selfishly greedy. He said (via NewsDay):

That is why those who say they rule, rule people’s poverty in Zimbabwe. They will be looking out for their own stomachs and children only.

Long back during Mugabe’s era, they would take everything for themselves. We only discovered it now that he had 23 farms and yet he used to say one man, one farm and yet he had 23 of them.

He would steal using a fork and knife, but the leaders of today steal without even thinking of sharing a bit with others…

They are not even hiding it, they just flaunt it to your face. But you as a Zimbabwean are suffering from the same drought, and poverty.

There are no jobs, but where you work, what you earn does not even last you a week.