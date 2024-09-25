Mugabe Was Better Than Mnangagwa - Welshman Ncube
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting president Welshman Ncube said during the later years of former President Robert Mugabe’s administration, the situation was significantly better, as corruption was not as entrenched as it is under the so-called “Second Republic.”
Mugabe was compelled to resign amid the threat of impeachment by Parliament, shortly after the military initiated “Operation Restore Legacy,” a euphemism for the November 2017 military coup.
A few weeks later, his former Deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was inaugurated as Zimbabwe’s President, subsequently winning elections in 2018 and 2023.
Speaking at victory celebrations for Tsholotsho Ward 1 (Gxoboholo) councillor Witness Khumalo, who was elected in August 2023, Ncube accused Mnangagwa’s government of being blatantly and selfishly greedy. He said (via NewsDay):
That is why those who say they rule, rule people’s poverty in Zimbabwe. They will be looking out for their own stomachs and children only.
Long back during Mugabe’s era, they would take everything for themselves. We only discovered it now that he had 23 farms and yet he used to say one man, one farm and yet he had 23 of them.
He would steal using a fork and knife, but the leaders of today steal without even thinking of sharing a bit with others…
They are not even hiding it, they just flaunt it to your face. But you as a Zimbabwean are suffering from the same drought, and poverty.
There are no jobs, but where you work, what you earn does not even last you a week.
Since the resignation of founding leader Nelson Chamisa earlier this year, citing infiltration by ZANU PF, the Citizens Coalition for Change has fractured into several factions.
Three distinct groups have emerged: one led by Welshman Ncube, another headed by Sengezo Tshabangu, who is reportedly backed by the State, and a third faction led by Jameson Timba, a former senator.
