PSL Matchday 27 Midweek Fixtures And Venues

CAPS United will travel to the Colliery to face Hwange, while Highlanders welcome Arenel Movers at Barbourfields.

Greenfuel will clash with FC Platinum at the Green Fuel Arena, and rejuvenated Manica Diamonds will go head-to-head with ZPC Kariba at Sakubva Stadium.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

The match between Dynamos and Chicken Inn has been postponed, as Dynamos participated in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday in Botswana.

DeMbare played Orapa United at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown before returning home on Monday.

Simba Bhora currently leads the title race with 53 points, followed by FC Platinum in second place with 46 points, and Manica Diamonds in third with 42 points.

Ngezi Platinum Stars holds fourth with 41 points. Traditional giants Highlanders, CAPS United, and Dynamos occupy the fifth, seventh, and ninth positions, with 38, 37, and 35 points, respectively.

After Matchday 26, the Glamour Boys had one match in hand, while Ngezi Platinum Stars had two games in hand.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment