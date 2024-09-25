PSL Matchday 27 Midweek Fixtures And Venues
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders Simba Bhora have an opportunity to strengthen their position at the top of the table when they host bottom-placed Chegutu Pirates at Wadzanai Stadium this Wednesday.
The Shamva-based club boasts 16 wins and five draws from 26 matches, while Chegutu Pirates have managed just four wins and eight draws from the same number of matches.
In other MatchDay 27 fixtures scheduled for today, TelOne will face Bikita Minerals at Ascot Stadium, Bulawayo Chiefs will host defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Luveve Stadium, and Yadah will take on Herentals at the Heart Stadium.
CAPS United will travel to the Colliery to face Hwange, while Highlanders welcome Arenel Movers at Barbourfields.
Greenfuel will clash with FC Platinum at the Green Fuel Arena, and rejuvenated Manica Diamonds will go head-to-head with ZPC Kariba at Sakubva Stadium.
The match between Dynamos and Chicken Inn has been postponed, as Dynamos participated in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday in Botswana.
DeMbare played Orapa United at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown before returning home on Monday.
Simba Bhora currently leads the title race with 53 points, followed by FC Platinum in second place with 46 points, and Manica Diamonds in third with 42 points.
Ngezi Platinum Stars holds fourth with 41 points. Traditional giants Highlanders, CAPS United, and Dynamos occupy the fifth, seventh, and ninth positions, with 38, 37, and 35 points, respectively.
After Matchday 26, the Glamour Boys had one match in hand, while Ngezi Platinum Stars had two games in hand.
More: Pindula News