Tsenengamu "Quits" Politics, Vows To Fight Corruption

He claimed he was committed to fighting corruption through the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Citizen’s Task Force, which he said was registered four years ago. Said Tsenengamu (via NewsDay):

I am here to tell Zimbabweans, it is high time we must work together to fight this menace of corruption. We tried it when we formed the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe, but we realised that you cannot fight corruption effectively under the banner of a political party.

Tsenengamu asserted that there would be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption. He said:

It is a legally registered institution, which can report any individual with a rightful authority. We are going to be whistleblowing big time. We don’t care whether you are from this party or that political party. We don’t care whether you have the support of that powerful individual or this powerful individual. We are not going to be fighting against institutions.

Critics argue that the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe has become a lost cause, as graft has nearly been normalised, particularly within the public service.

For example, public transport operators often view paying bribes to police officers at roadblocks as routine.

It is reportedly impossible to obtain a driver’s license without bribing officials from the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID).

Moreover, teachers frequently demand payment for extra lessons, which they have made “mandatory”.

The above are just a few instances where corruption has deeply entrenched itself in everyday practices.

