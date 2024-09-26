Chief Justice Malaba Commissions Two Magistrate Courts
Chief Justice Luke Malaba officially opened two Magistrates Courts in Triangle and Chiredzi last Friday.
In his address at the event which took place at the Chiredzi Regional Court, Malaba said that the new courts are a resource for the entire community that will ensure easier access to justice for all residents in the district.
Malaba asserted that the completion of these facilities is expected to reduce unnecessary delays and combat the backlog of cases that have plagued the judicial system for years. He said:
Courts are buildings that symbolise our vision as the people of Zimbabwe, our aspirations, our fundamental rights, and our freedom. These are the buildings from which we should all be able to realise the goodness of the law.
We must have them near so that every day we can think of them and see them. Not just because they are institutions where wrongness is resolved, courts are not just there for that.
Courts are therefore anchoring the vision of economic development because all economic disputes must go to court.
The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including Prosecutor General Loice Matanda Moyo, Senior High Court Judge Jesca Charehwa, Member of Parliament for Chiredzi West Darlington Chiwa, and several local chiefs and community leaders.
Malaba also commended the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for adhering to best construction practices in developing modern court facilities, which also incorporate the fourth phase of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) in the magistrate courts.
More: Pindula News