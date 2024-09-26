Chief Justice Malaba Commissions Two Magistrate Courts

Courts are buildings that symbolise our vision as the people of Zimbabwe, our aspirations, our fundamental rights, and our freedom. These are the buildings from which we should all be able to realise the goodness of the law.

We must have them near so that every day we can think of them and see them. Not just because they are institutions where wrongness is resolved, courts are not just there for that.

Courts are therefore anchoring the vision of economic development because all economic disputes must go to court.