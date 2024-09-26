Hwange Burglar Steals Pots Of Sadza And Beans
Carlos Ncube, a 26-year-old resident of Makwika village, Number 3, Hwange, appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing two counts of unlawful entry.
On September 20, Ncube allegedly entered a home in the mining town and stole two pots, one containing sadza and the other beans.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he also broke into a tuckshop that same night, taking Pepsi drinks, Fizzi, and Maheu. Said the NPA:
On the 20th of September 2024 at around 2200 hours, the accused person went to the first complainant’s house and and broke into the kitchen using an unknown object and took two silver pots, one with sadza and the other with beans.
The following morning, the complainant discovered that her pots were missing and tracked the accused person’s shoe prints which led to his place of residence.
On the same night, the accused person also broke into the second complainant’s tuckshop in the same village and stole 12 x 500ml Pepsi drinks, 2 litres Fizzy drink and 1x 500ml Pfuko Maheu. A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the accused person.
The total value stolen is ZWG514,17 and all was recovered.
Ncube was found guilty and was scheduled to return to court on September 25 for sentencing. However, the National Prosecuting Authority has not yet provided an update on the sentencing.
More: Pindula News