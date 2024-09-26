Hwange Burglar Steals Pots Of Sadza And Beans

11 minutes ago Thu, 26 Sep 2024 13:32:51 GMT

Carlos Ncube, a 26-year-old resident of Makwika village, Number 3, Hwange, appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing two counts of unlawful entry.

On September 20, Ncube allegedly entered a home in the mining town and stole two pots, one containing sadza and the other beans.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he also broke into a tuckshop that same night, taking Pepsi drinks, Fizzi, and Maheu. Said the NPA:

