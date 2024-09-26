Powertel Invests US$5.5 Million In Dual Gateway Into South Africa
PowerTel Communications, an ICT subsidiary of Zimbabwe’s power utility ZESA Holdings, has invested over US$5.5 million in establishing a dual gateway between Zimbabwe and South Africa to improve local network connectivity.
A dual gateway is a network configuration that employs two separate gateways to manage traffic, offering benefits such as redundancy and load balancing. This means that if one gateway fails, the other can seamlessly take over, ensuring uninterrupted network connectivity.
In an interview with NewsDay, Powertel’s acting managing director, Willard Nyagwande, explained that the US$5.5 million investment is part of a larger strategy aimed at improving operational efficiency and providing more affordable connectivity options for users. He said:
In terms of investment, remember our brand is 25 years old. We have continued to invest in fibre technology, wireless technology and geo technology.
This year, we have invested more than US$5,5 million in building another gateway, a dual gateway into South Africa through Beitbridge in trying to embrace our redundancy [in case] Mozambique, Beitbridge or Plumtree are down.
As you know, in Zimbabwe, the internet is very affordable through Beitbridge, so we have invested more than US$5,5 million and that link is almost done.
Nyagwade added that PowerTel had also invested millions into the network to allow for the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to connect miners such as Dinson Iron and Steel Company and Bikita Minerals. He said:
We recently powered up Bikita Minerals and as we speak now, they are both electrified and “datafied” by ZETDC and Powertel, enjoying speeds of more than 100 gigabytes per second so that is our relationship. So, if we put that investment combined, it is a lot.
Powertel’s network investment roadmap outlines plans to invest up to US$355 million in fixed access, with an additional US$50 million allocated for long-term evolution, fifth-generation internet, and the national backbone network.
