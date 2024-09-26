Powertel Invests US$5.5 Million In Dual Gateway Into South Africa

8 minutes ago Thu, 26 Sep 2024 11:07:00 GMT

PowerTel Communications, an ICT subsidiary of Zimbabwe’s power utility ZESA Holdings, has invested over US$5.5 million in establishing a dual gateway between Zimbabwe and South Africa to improve local network connectivity.

A dual gateway is a network configuration that employs two separate gateways to manage traffic, offering benefits such as redundancy and load balancing. This means that if one gateway fails, the other can seamlessly take over, ensuring uninterrupted network connectivity.

In an interview with NewsDay, Powertel’s acting managing director, Willard Nyagwande, explained that the US$5.5 million investment is part of a larger strategy aimed at improving operational efficiency and providing more affordable connectivity options for users. He said:

