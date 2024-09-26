"Prayer Warrior" Fatally Stabs Husband's Mistress Found In Her Matrimonial Bed
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has urged the public to avoid violence and resolve disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation.
This appeal follows a tragic incident involving a 27-year-old woman from Gweru, who fatally stabbed her husband’s mistress after finding them together in her matrimonial bed earlier this year.
The court heard that on February 19, 2024, Stacy Mkandhla returned from an all-night prayer session to find her husband in their bed with the now-deceased, who was half-naked.
Upset by the situation, she initially attacked the deceased with her fists before grabbing a kitchen knife.
Mkandhla’s husband intervened, taking the knife away and leaving the two women to argue.
However, Mkandhla found another knife and stabbed the deceased once in the head, once in the chest, and once in the back. The victim managed to flee the scene but collapsed and died on the street.
Following the incident, a police report was filed, leading to Mkandhla’s arrest. She was subsequently tried in the High Court in Gweru on murder charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
