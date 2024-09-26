"Prayer Warrior" Fatally Stabs Husband's Mistress Found In Her Matrimonial Bed

10 minutes ago Thu, 26 Sep 2024 08:50:43 GMT

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has urged the public to avoid violence and resolve disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation.

This appeal follows a tragic incident involving a 27-year-old woman from Gweru, who fatally stabbed her husband’s mistress after finding them together in her matrimonial bed earlier this year.

The court heard that on February 19, 2024, Stacy Mkandhla returned from an all-night prayer session to find her husband in their bed with the now-deceased, who was half-naked.

