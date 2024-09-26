Stanbic Bank Donates $25,000 To The Albino Charity Organisation

Mugavha said Stanbic Bank is happy to meet the crucial needs of people living with albinism as the hot season sets in. Said Mugavha:

Our partnership with ALCOZ is well calculated as Stanbic Bank fully understands the challenges people living with albinism face throughout the year such as weather elements, particularly the heat as summer sets in.

He noted that people living with albinism need protection from the harmful effects of the sun owing to the lack of melanin in their skin which serves as a shield from the sun.

People living with albinism rely on sunscreen lotions, special oils and lip balm for protection from the sun hence Stanbic Bank has stepped in to meet their needs, especially in these challenging economic times.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition which occurs worldwide regardless of ethnicity or gender.

It commonly results in the lack of melanin in the hair, skin, and eyes, causing vulnerability to sun exposure.

ALCOZ Projects and Programmes Manager, George Mafararikwa said Stanbic Bank had now proved to be “an all-weather friend” given that the partnership was now in its ninth year in support of people living with albinism. He said:

Stanbic Bank, our major partner in this worthy cause, has stood by us all these years in support of our initiatives. We in turn as ALCOZ always see to it that the Stanbic Bank’s hand is well extended not only to beneficiaries in Harare and surrounding areas but that it reaches the most marginalized remote areas such as Binga in Matabeleland North, Matobo in Mat. South, Chiredzi Masvingo, Gokwe in Midlands, Chipinge in Manicaland, Mbire in Mashonaland central just to mention but a few.

He said ALCOZ, just like Stanbic Bank, is committed to putting its shoulder to the wheel in supporting the government’s efforts to alleviate some of the challenges faced by people living with albinism.

Mafararikwa said the sun protection products will help the beneficiaries to integrate easily into their respective communities and see them doing their daily chores safely in the knowledge that their sensitive skin is protected from the harsh weather conditions that have been exacerbated by climate change due to global warming. He said:

This support from Stanbic Bank resonates well with one of our program thematic areas running under the theme “MELTING UNDER THE DYING OZONE” which focuses mainly on mitigating the effects of climate change on persons with albinism. Thank you to Stanbic Bank and the entire team that has been behind this compassionate gesture towards the albinism society for the past nine years. We pray that this partnership continues at an even larger scale as we serve this marginalized society.

Mugavha said the donation by Stanbic Bank was part of a broader and comprehensive Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy by the Standard Bank Group subsidiary to plough back into the communities in which it operates.

Stanbic Bank’s CSI initiatives cover four pillars namely Health and Sanitation, Education, the Environment and Sports.

