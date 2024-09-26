University Of Zimbabwe Confirms Dexter Nduna Did Not Graduate With Law Degree

As a result, he did not receive a results transcript indicating completion of his modules, nor did he obtain a certificate on graduation day like other graduates.

On social media, Nduna claimed to have graduated from UZ and shared a receipt for the graduation gown he purchased after confirming his place on the list of graduating students. He also congratulated himself on this achievement.

While Nduna paid the graduation fee and acquired a gown, he was seated in the audience rather than participating in the ceremony with his graduating class.

The UZ Faculty of Law has clarified the situation by releasing a list of students who did not graduate in 2024 due to outstanding courses. The notice states:

The following students were meant to graduate in 2024 but could not meet the graduation requirements since they had some outstanding courses. They are requested to register for the failed courses with the Students and Registration Office to repeat them in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Nduna, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Substantive Laws rather than the more prestigious Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree, is included in this list and is required to repeat courses.

According to the notice, he failed three courses: Energy and Mining Law, Labour Law, and Language Acquisition and Intercultural Communication Literacy (Chinese Language).

More: Pindula News

