Mutare Duo Fined US$200 For Selling Counterfeit Eversharp Pens
Two residents of Sakubva, Mutare, Chipo Harawa (33) and Kudzanai Nyaruwata, have each been fined US$200 by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for violating the Trademark Act by selling goods with forged registered trademarks.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on September 23, a Loss Control Officer representing Eversharp Private Limited was conducting routine checks for counterfeit products when he visited CPM Investments.
There, he observed Harawa selling counterfeit pens. When asked about the source of the pens, she declined to provide any information.
Following this encounter, the complainant filed a police report, which led to the arrest of the accused. Authorities seized 86 boxes containing 50 pens and 42 individual pens that bore the forged Eversharp trademark.
In a related case, Nyaruwata, the director of KM Investments, was found in possession of 16 boxes containing 50 pens and 23 individual pens also affixed with the forged Eversharp trademark, which were similarly seized.
Both Harawa and Nyaruwata were sentenced to pay a fine of US$200 each or face 30 days in prison in default. The counterfeit goods were forfeited to the state.
