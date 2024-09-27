RBZ Devalues ZiG To 24.3 From 14.1 Per 1 USD

8 minutes ago Fri, 27 Sep 2024 11:37:49 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), on Friday, September 27, devalued the gold-backed currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), by 44% against the US dollar, bringing the exchange rate to 24.3 ZiG per US dollar.

Despite this devaluation, the local currency is trading at a higher rate in the parallel market, which is currently at least 28 ZiG to the dollar, according to market observers.

The new official exchange rate represents a significant increase from the previous rate of 14.1 ZiG per dollar, announced earlier that same day.

