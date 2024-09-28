Laws Of The Game Are Being Reinvented, Highlanders Respond To US$6 000 Fine And Pending Disciplinary Hearing

8 minutes ago Sat, 28 Sep 2024 08:58:38 GMT

Highlanders Executive Chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has acknowledged that the club is currently facing challenging times and has urged supporters to remain calm and refrain from acts of violence.

The team was fined US$6,000 following crowd disturbances during their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against Simba Bhora last weekend, which also resulted in a similar fine for Simba.

Highlanders have also been summoned by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to appear before its Ad Hoc Committee to answer to allegations of breaching the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations.

Feedback