Police Block UZA Meeting In Harare

Receipt of your notification letter to hold a political meeting on the 29th of September 2024 at Bronte Hotel, Baines Avenue, Harare is hereby acknowledged. This office however regrets to notify that due to threats of demonstrations in the CBD. your intended meeting is not recommended in the meantime.

Valerio accused the police of acting in a partisan manner, saying a ZANU PF affiliate is hosting a political launch event at the City Sports Centre without any restrictions whilst UZA has been blocked from holding a meeting at a private venue. She said:

What threat does UZA pose at a private venue with our peaceful patriots? Ironically a ZANU PF affiliate is hosting a political launch event at the City Sports Centre with no restrictions relating to threats of protests. This latest blow comes less than 48 hours after the National Multi-Stakeholder Post-Election Review Conference hosted by ZEC, during which concerns about fairness were raised. Opposition parties are repeatedly denied the right to assemble under the guise of “security concerns,” while privileged parties face no such restrictions. It is troubling that this inequality continues!

Under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPO), political parties must notify the police before holding public meetings or processions.

A notice of five days is required before any public meeting. The convenor must provide the police with specific details about the event, including the contact number of the designated convenor, the venue, the time, the purpose of the event, the number of marshals, and the anticipated number of participants.

Failure to provide this notice can result in charges, fines, or imprisonment for up to one year.

