PSL Matchday 28 Fixtures: Ngezi Platinum Stars Date Simba Bhora

FC Platinum, with 47 points, faces the risk of finishing the 2024 season without a trophy after being eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup by Manica Diamonds.

Meanwhile, Highlanders, one of the traditional giants of Zimbabwean football, have collected 41 points from 27 matches.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

Other matches on Saturday include ZPC Kariba hosting Greenfuel at Nyamhunga Stadium, Arenel Movers taking on Hwange at Luveve Stadium, and Herentals College entertaining Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.

On Sunday, 29 September, Bikita Minerals will host Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

Bikita Minerals currently sit in 13th place with 30 points, tied with Bulawayo Chiefs in 12th place. Manica Diamonds are positioned 4th in the standings with 42 points.

In another exciting matchup, CAPS United will host Yadah Stars, featuring PSL joint top scorers William Manondo and Khama Billiat.

Both players, along with Highlanders’ Lynoth Chikuhwa, lead the race for the Golden Boot with 11 goals each.

Chicken Inn will face Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium, while bottom-placed Chegutu Pirates will host TelOne, who currently sit in 14th position with 29 points.

Matchday 28 fixture list:

Saturday 28th September 2024

ZPC Kariba FC vs Greenfuel FC (Nyamhunga Stadium)

FC Platinum vs Highlanders FC (Mandava Stadium)

Arenel Movers FC vs Hwange FC (Luveve Stadium)

Herentals College FC vs Dynamos FC (Rufaro Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Simba Bhora FC (Baobab Stadium)

Sunday 29th September 2024

Bikita Minerals FC vs Manica Diamonds FC (Sakubva Stadium)

CAPS United FC vs Yadah FC (Rufaro Stadium)

Chicken Inn FC vs Bulawayo Chiefs FC (Luveve Stadium)

Chegutu Pirates FC vs Telone FC (Baobab Stadium)

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment