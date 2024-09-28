Ruwa Municipal Police Officer Caught In Bribery Sting By SARACO

A Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus registration No AFE 7538 travelling from Harare to Goromonzi stopped at the market Bus stop along the highway and suddenly a municipal traffic officer emerged and placed a steel bar in the wheel of the commuter omnibus. All passengers were ordered to disembark and three municipal police officers jumped inside and ordered the driver to proceed to their council yard. As this was happening the other male officer was writing a fine ticket. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000 It is alleged that the driver of the kombi and the three municipal police officers left for the council yard, and along the way just near the shops, asked for twenty dollars from the driver. The driver said that he had US$10 but rejected it and rather demanded $20.

After the driver gave her two US$10 notes, Sithole then instructed the driver to make a U-turn and drop them immediately. Reads the memo:

The driver drove back to where he had dropped his passengers and advised the three Southern Africa Regional Anti Corruption Organisation members who had earlier on introduced themselves to him before boarding the commuter omnibus at Fourth Street.

The three members of SARACO contacted their female counterpart nearby and approached the municipal police officers.

They requested that the officers empty their pockets of all cash, but Sithole refused to comply.

Subsequently, the SARACO members searched her and discovered US$45 in her shirt pockets. Two of the US$10 bills matched the photographs taken by the kombi conductor before the money was handed over to the driver.

Sithole was then arrested and taken to Ruwa Police Station, where Chief Inspector Tinarwo was informed.

A docket was opened for violating Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, registered under ZRP Ruwa RRB number 6160549.

