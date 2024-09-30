Gokwe Teacher Granted US$100 Bail Following Protest Arrest
A school teacher in Gokwe, Tawanda Siampongo (52), was released on US$100 bail by a magistrate on Friday, 27 September after being arrested last week for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration in August.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Siampongo is accused of participating in a demonstration held in August in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s assumption of the SADC Chairperson position at a regional meeting in Harare.
Siampongo is represented by Artwell Chinamatira from ZLHR and is scheduled to return to court on October 11.
In a related case, former opposition Member of Parliament Costa Machingauta, who was arrested in August 2024 on charges of incitement to commit public violence and disorderly conduct, was also granted US$100 bail on September 27 after spending 42 days in detention.
High Court Judge Justice Faith Mushure ordered Machingauta’s release with conditions: he must refrain from any actions that could endanger public safety or security until his case is resolved, and he is required to report to a police station every two weeks.
