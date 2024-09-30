Gokwe Teacher Granted US$100 Bail Following Protest Arrest

7 minutes ago Mon, 30 Sep 2024 07:36:08 GMT

A school teacher in Gokwe, Tawanda Siampongo (52), was released on US$100 bail by a magistrate on Friday, 27 September after being arrested last week for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration in August.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Siampongo is accused of participating in a demonstration held in August in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s assumption of the SADC Chairperson position at a regional meeting in Harare.

Siampongo is represented by Artwell Chinamatira from ZLHR and is scheduled to return to court on October 11.

