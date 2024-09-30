Met Department Predicts Temperature Drop Across Southern Zimbabwe
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecast a decrease in daytime temperatures across Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland, and the southern parts of Midlands Province from Monday, September 30, to Thursday, October 3.
In a weather advisory issued on Friday morning in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, the MSD indicated that maximum temperatures are expected to remain below 19°C.
During this period, the southern Midlands, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces are anticipated to experience windy, cool, cloudy, and drizzly conditions from September 30 to October 2.
Starting Thursday, October 3, the weather is expected to become less cloudy and warmer. Said the MSD:
A significant strengthening of relatively cool winds, from the south-east coast of Southern Africa, is expected on Monday evening 30 September 2024.
This should steer a cool and moist southeasterly airflow into Zimbabwe on Tuesday 01 October 2024, resulting in cloudy, windy and cool weather over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces as well as southern part of the Midlands on Tuesday 01 and Wednesday 02 October 2024. Light rain and drizzle is probable in places.
Anticipate scattered clouds and mild conditions to drift into Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North and Midlands as well as both Harare and Mashonaland East Provinces on Wednesday 02 October 2024.
It will only become warmer from Thursday 03 October 2024 as the clouds break.
The public is advised to dress warmly and to ensure that vulnerable members of the community are kept warm during this period.
If using an open fire or brazier for heat, it is important to maintain proper ventilation in rooms.
People are also encouraged to drink hot beverages, such as tea and coffee, whenever possible to help stay warm.
More: Pindula News