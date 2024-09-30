Met Department Predicts Temperature Drop Across Southern Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago Mon, 30 Sep 2024 12:00:57 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecast a decrease in daytime temperatures across Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland, and the southern parts of Midlands Province from Monday, September 30, to Thursday, October 3.

In a weather advisory issued on Friday morning in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, the MSD indicated that maximum temperatures are expected to remain below 19°C.

During this period, the southern Midlands, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces are anticipated to experience windy, cool, cloudy, and drizzly conditions from September 30 to October 2.

