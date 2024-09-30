Nees Hopes To Persuade Knowledge Musona To Rejoin Warriors
Warriors coach Michael Nees has revealed that he is in talks with former national team captain Knowledge Musona to persuade him to come out of international retirement.
Musona, 34, currently playing in Saudi Arabia, announced his retirement from national duty on May 19, 2022.
Nees described the ongoing talks with Musona as “positive,” but said the forward must regain full fitness after suffering an adductor muscle injury earlier this year. Said Nees (via The Sunday Mail):
I have been in contact with Knowledge (Musona), already two months now, but the moment must be right.
Musona has also had a long injury, an adductor muscle injury, and he is only coming back to full fitness now. Remember, he is also not the youngest anymore.
He needs to be and wants to be back to full fitness. When he comes back, if he comes back, then that’s it.
But we are in good talks. The talks are good, I can tell you, but the time is not yet right. And that has nothing to do with him really, I am just telling you.
I think he didn’t have a game for three months and then he is just starting again now.
At this age, you also need to be careful. You need to make sure you are in good shape because we play two international matches in about four days.
But we must not put pressure on people. They also have valid points and we must not pressurise because it might backfire.
When the time is right, whatever decision is made, we have to accept it.
It’s simple, this way or that one, we have to respect his (Musona’s) decision. I watch all his games; very good player he is, believe me.
Musona scored 24 goals in 49 appearances for the Warriors during his 12-year career, which included a historic hat-trick in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium on June 11, 2017.
He is one of only four players to have achieved a hat-trick for the Warriors, alongside Peter Ndlovu, Vitalis Takawira, and Ovidy Karuru.
Calls for Musona’s return have intensified following Khama Billiat’s recent comeback from international retirement. Billiat played in the Warriors’ latest AFCON qualifiers.
Zimbabwe struggled offensively, failing to score against Kenya and Cameroon in their opening two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers earlier this month.
The Warriors are set to face Namibia in back-to-back matches in October as they continue their quest for AFCON qualification.
More: Pindula News