Nees Hopes To Persuade Knowledge Musona To Rejoin Warriors

I have been in contact with Knowledge (Musona), already two months now, but the moment must be right.

Musona has also had a long injury, an adductor muscle injury, and he is only coming back to full fitness now. Remember, he is also not the youngest anymore.

He needs to be and wants to be back to full fitness. When he comes back, if he comes back, then that’s it.

But we are in good talks. The talks are good, I can tell you, but the time is not yet right. And that has nothing to do with him really, I am just telling you.

I think he didn’t have a game for three months and then he is just starting again now.

At this age, you also need to be careful. You need to make sure you are in good shape because we play two international matches in about four days.

But we must not put pressure on people. They also have valid points and we must not pressurise because it might backfire.

When the time is right, whatever decision is made, we have to accept it.

It’s simple, this way or that one, we have to respect his (Musona’s) decision. I watch all his games; very good player he is, believe me.