Young Warriors Beat Eswatini 3-0 In Under-20 COSAFA Match

Zimbabwe must maintain their scoring momentum in their final Group A match against already-eliminated Mozambique on Monday afternoon.

Takana Cherera scored the first goal for Zimbabwe, followed by Nisbet Muzenda converting a penalty, and Prince Ndlovu adding a third with a diving header.

In their opening group match of the tournament, the Young Warriors played to a 1-1 draw against Botswana at ABB Stadium in Maputo, Mozambique, on Thursday afternoon.

The Young Warriors took the lead in the 32nd minute with a goal from Enock Moyo, but Botswana equalised in the second half at the 75-minute mark.

Only the top team from each pool advances to the semi-finals, along with the best-placed runners-up.

The finalists will qualify for the continental finals, which serve as the preliminary tournament for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

