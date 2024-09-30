Young Warriors Beat Eswatini 3-0 In Under-20 COSAFA Match
The Young Warriors secured a 3-0 win over Eswatini, topping Group A in the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations COSAFA Qualifier on Saturday.
Hosts Mozambique were eliminated after losing 2-1 to Botswana, who came from behind to win.
Zimbabwe and Botswana are tied on four points, separated only by goal difference, while Eswatini sits third with three points.
Zimbabwe must maintain their scoring momentum in their final Group A match against already-eliminated Mozambique on Monday afternoon.
Takana Cherera scored the first goal for Zimbabwe, followed by Nisbet Muzenda converting a penalty, and Prince Ndlovu adding a third with a diving header.
In their opening group match of the tournament, the Young Warriors played to a 1-1 draw against Botswana at ABB Stadium in Maputo, Mozambique, on Thursday afternoon.
The Young Warriors took the lead in the 32nd minute with a goal from Enock Moyo, but Botswana equalised in the second half at the 75-minute mark.
Only the top team from each pool advances to the semi-finals, along with the best-placed runners-up.
The finalists will qualify for the continental finals, which serve as the preliminary tournament for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.
