South African Immigration Officer Arrested At Beitbridge For Accepting Bribes
A 56-year-old South African immigration officer at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina, Limpopo, has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from foreign nationals entering the country illegally.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed the arrest, saying six illegal foreigners were also arrested during the police operation.
The officer was arrested during a sting operation conducted by Operation Vala Umgodi on the morning of September 29.
Upon investigation, the officer was found with R3,100 and six passports belonging to foreign nationals.
The owners of the passports were located on buses arriving from Malawi, awaiting processing.
The arrested foreigners, aged between 27 and 43, failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding their passports and the cash found with the officer.
The Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit was notified, and the money and passports were seized as evidence.
Both the immigration officer and the six foreigners were scheduled to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on September 30.
Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Samuel Manala commended the police for the arrests.
