South African Immigration Officer Arrested At Beitbridge For Accepting Bribes

7 minutes ago Tue, 01 Oct 2024 11:19:53 GMT

A 56-year-old South African immigration officer at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina, Limpopo, has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from foreign nationals entering the country illegally.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed the arrest, saying six illegal foreigners were also arrested during the police operation.

The officer was arrested during a sting operation conducted by Operation Vala Umgodi on the morning of September 29.

