Russian Forces Reportedly Capture Strategic Town In Ukraine
Russia’s army has reportedly gained full control of the strategic hilltop town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, according to unconfirmed claims by pro-Russian military bloggers, reported Al Jazeera.
The mining town, located in the Donetsk region, is significant for its strategic position and has resisted capture since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.
The governor of Donetsk reported that Russian troops had reached the centre of Vuhledar shortly before these claims emerged.
Russian authorities have not commented on the reports that it now controls the town.
Vuhledar serves as a supply hub for both Ukrainian and Russian forces, located at the intersection of the eastern and southern fronts.
Its capture is viewed as crucial for Moscow’s efforts to control the entire Donetsk region.
The town’s strategic value is heightened by its closeness to a rail line connecting Crimea to the industrial Donbas region.
While under Ukrainian control, Vuhledar allowed forces to target Russian supply lines.
Russian forces reached the outskirts last week and have intensified their offensive, complicating Ukrainian supplies and troop rotations.
Reports indicate that remaining Ukrainian defenders faced heavy bombardment from aerial glide bombs.
Ongoing fierce fighting since 2022 has devastated much of Vuhledar. Recent footage showed Russian soldiers unfurling flags from bombed buildings, corroborating claims of their presence in the town.
Since August, Russian troops have advanced rapidly in eastern Ukraine, marking their fastest progress in over two years, despite Ukrainian incursions into Russia’s Kursk region.
