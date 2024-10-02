Russian authorities have not commented on the reports that it now controls the town.

Vuhledar serves as a supply hub for both Ukrainian and Russian forces, located at the intersection of the eastern and southern fronts.

Its capture is viewed as crucial for Moscow’s efforts to control the entire Donetsk region.

The town’s strategic value is heightened by its closeness to a rail line connecting Crimea to the industrial Donbas region.

While under Ukrainian control, Vuhledar allowed forces to target Russian supply lines.

Russian forces reached the outskirts last week and have intensified their offensive, complicating Ukrainian supplies and troop rotations.

Reports indicate that remaining Ukrainian defenders faced heavy bombardment from aerial glide bombs.

Ongoing fierce fighting since 2022 has devastated much of Vuhledar. Recent footage showed Russian soldiers unfurling flags from bombed buildings, corroborating claims of their presence in the town.

Since August, Russian troops have advanced rapidly in eastern Ukraine, marking their fastest progress in over two years, despite Ukrainian incursions into Russia’s Kursk region.

More: Pindula News

