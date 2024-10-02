Stanbic Bank Conference Offers Business Insights For Artists

The Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Business Conference started in 2018 and has grown significantly over the years. It aims to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and enhance the overall growth of the music industry in the region.

The Business Conference precedes the country’s premier music festival, Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival which kicks off on the fourth and ends on the sixth of October.

Stanbic Bank is the headline sponsor of the Music festival to be held at the Thorn Park Polo Grounds.

Chaniwa said the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Business Conference is succeeding in achieving its intended goals with each year seeing increased participation from industry experts and emerging artists alike.

She said the feedback from attendees reflects a growing awareness of music business issues, as well as an increase in networking and collaboration opportunities.

Chaniwa said the Conference is evolving but will retain some core elements from previous editions. She said:

This year, we are introducing more interactive sessions and panel discussions to encourage active participation. Additionally, there will be a greater focus on digital engagement and hybrid attendance options to accommodate a wider audience.

Chaniwa said the Ministry of Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture will deliver the keynote speech adding that there will be workshops focused on cultural infrastructure, music distribution, and IP issues.

The conference will also have networking sessions designed to connect emerging artists with established professionals. She said:

The event slots have filled up so quickly to capacity, showing the hunger by artists to learn and develop themselves. This is pushing us to make this platform bigger and better to accommodate more people.

Stanbic Bank Head of Enterprise Banking, Auxilia Kambasha said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary is pleased to expand its span of beneficiaries to include artists.

Kambasha said the Enterprise Banking unit caters for the needs of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) who benefit from well-thought-out initiatives by Stanbic Bank. Said Kambasha:

To that end, artists both established and emerging are a perfect fit for us to work with as we seek to nurture and grow them into fully fledged businesses and entrepreneurs drawing from their talents. Stanbic Bank organises financial fitness academies aimed at equipping SMEs with skills to handle their finances and artists fall perfectly into this category hence we are fully engaged in this business conference.

Among speakers are local and regional artists such as Mantwa Chinoamadi (Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival Festival South Africa Creative Director); Connie Mazani, Artist Manager and Event Producer; Possenti N Sikosana (Skyz Metro FM; Tanaka Kachara, Scanlen and Holderness; David Molotlhanyi, Channel O South Africa); Prudence Mbofana; Gus Le Breton, Mlombo Music Festival among others.

