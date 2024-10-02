Zimbabwe Records 14 Deaths From Snake Bites In 2024
The Ministry of Health and Child Care reports that fourteen (14) people have died from snake bites since the start of the year.
In its disease surveillance report for the week ending September 15, the Ministry announced that a total of 2,917 snake bite cases and 14 deaths have been documented this year. During the current week, there were 31 snake bite cases reported, but no fatalities occurred.
The Ministry also recorded 489 malaria cases and two deaths during the same week. The deaths were reported from Marondera District (1) in Mashonaland East and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital (1) in Harare.
Overall, the cumulative figures for the year stand at 35,055 cases of malaria and 78 deaths.
Of the 489 malaria cases, 59 involved children under five years old, with significant cases reported in Mashonaland Central (244) and Manicaland (85).
In the same week, there were nine deaths attributed to 8,482 cases of common diarrhoea. The fatalities occurred at Mpilo Central Hospital (1) in Bulawayo, Mwenezi District (1) in Masvingo, and Nyanga District (2) in Manicaland.
Among the reported cases, 4,235 involved children under five years of age. The Ministry added:
The provinces that reported highest number of cases were Mashonaland West (1230) and Manicaland (1172). The cumulative figures for common diarrhoea are 257 601 cases and 136 deaths.
More: Pindula News