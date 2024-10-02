Zimbabwe Records 14 Deaths From Snake Bites In 2024

7 minutes ago Wed, 02 Oct 2024 10:30:39 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Child Care reports that fourteen (14) people have died from snake bites since the start of the year.

In its disease surveillance report for the week ending September 15, the Ministry announced that a total of 2,917 snake bite cases and 14 deaths have been documented this year. During the current week, there were 31 snake bite cases reported, but no fatalities occurred.

The Ministry also recorded 489 malaria cases and two deaths during the same week. The deaths were reported from Marondera District (1) in Mashonaland East and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital (1) in Harare.

