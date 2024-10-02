ZUPCO Set To Sell Off Idle Buses As Scrap

There were very old buses including scrapes that were being kept for no apparent reason at all, and we need to get rid of these.

Chigora said a disposal committee, which comprises workers from workshops, engineering, management, information technology and finance, has already been set up. He said:

This was done according to the Act that I constituted and advised the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) accordingly. The committee will be going to every depot recording all such disused equipment, it could be oil, tyres, bus shells and all spare parts We need to dispose of those useless equipment so that we can earn income to buy anything or service our buses that are on the road.

ZUPCO once dominated many of the country’s routes but has since experienced a severe decline due to maintenance neglect, insufficient spare parts, and outdated equipment.

The parastatal is now a loss-making government asset under the Mutapa Investment Fund.

